During a ceremonial reception at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, the music from the “Trepak” dance in Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet *The Nutcracker* was played as Vladimir Putin entered, instead of the Russian national anthem.

According to “Vazhnye Istorii,” the orchestra greeted U.S. President Donald Trump with the American national anthem.

In addition, during the photo op, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not allow Putin to stand next to him, directing him to a spot next to his wife. During the gala dinner, the Russian president also sat next to her.

Due to the seating arrangement, Putin and Trump were unable to speak at the table. This was reported by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. According to him, a bilateral meeting between the leaders is scheduled for Thursday after the summit’s plenary session.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also stated that the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping will last no more than an hour. According to him, it is intended to serve as a platform for discussing complex international issues.

The Trump-Putin-Xi Summit in Shenzhen: What Ukraine and the World Can Expect.

Donald Trump caused a stir among the Chinese during his visit to Shenzhen – Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin drew media attention with his shoes during his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

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