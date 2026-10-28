Amid Russian attacks, the UN is considering an urgent appeal for aid for Kyiv

The United Nations is considering issuing a Flash Appeal for Kyiv. The funds are intended to cover the city’s additional needs resulting from Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

“In my opinion, Kyiv, as the capital, is of particular importance. We may have to issue a so-called Flash Appeal to cover the city’s additional specific needs,” Shmale said.

He emphasized that Russia is not only destroying energy and other infrastructure but is also waging an economic war against Ukraine: Russian troops are attacking warehouses and supermarket chains, as well as blocking grain exports.

According to Shmale, overcoming the consequences of infrastructure destruction and economic attacks is beyond the capabilities of humanitarian organizations and the UN.

“Therefore, it is very important to coordinate mechanisms for further budgetary support with member states and international financial institutions. This is necessary so that critical government services can continue to operate and the economy can function,” emphasized the UN System Coordinator in Ukraine.

A Flash Appeal (emergency appeal) is an official humanitarian response plan and request for urgent funding that international organizations (usually under the auspices of the UN) issue after the onset of a large-scale crisis. Its goal is to raise funds as quickly as possible from donors (foreign governments, foundations, and the private sector) to provide vital assistance to affected populations.

This was stated by the UN System Coordinator in Ukraine and Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale at an event dedicated to the UN’s response to the crisis caused by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

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