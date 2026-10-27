The last icy patch of the glacier of the same name has disappeared on Mount Triglav, Slovenia’s highest peak. Photographs of the slope taken before and after this month’s snowfall confirmed that no ice remains there, The Guardian reports.

At the end of summer, the glacier’s main remnant measured only a few metres across. Over the past five years, the ice had melted into several isolated patches. This period included the three hottest years in Europe on record.

The glacier’s retreat lasted for decades

According to historical photographs and documents, the Triglav Glacier covered about 40 hectares in the middle of the 19th century. By 1946, when scientists conducted the first systematic measurements, its area had shrunk to 14 hectares.

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Between 1983 and 2003, the glacier lost 93% of its surface area and shrank to less than one hectare. Matija Zorn, director of the Anton Melik Geographical Institute, who first took measurements on the glacier in 2001, said that the pace of melting surprised him even during the glacier’s final decades. In 2002, researchers extracted an ice core about five metres deep, but the following year there was already rock in the same place.

A symbol for Slovenia

According to Zorn, Triglav holds a central place in Slovenian national identity, and the glacier’s disappearance means the loss of an important source of data and an indicator of climate change. Triglav is depicted on Slovenia’s flag, and climbing the summit is considered an important part of the country’s cultural life.

As the glacier retreated, new vertical shafts were exposed, while scientists found ice in caves beneath Triglav. Another glacier on Mount Skuta has also shrunk and thinned, but its remnant is better shaded and, researchers estimate, may survive for several more years.

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