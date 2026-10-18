A major fire broke out at a military base in Canada; there are fatalities — Reuters

An emergency occurred at the Waywright military base in Canada, resulting in fatalities and injuries. On the evening of Saturday, October 17, a major fire continued to rage at the facility in the province of Alberta. Canadian Defense Minister David McGinty reported on the incident. He briefed journalists in Ottawa on the tragedy but did not specify how many people had died or how many had been injured. “I am sad to report that there are both fatalities and injuries as a result of the incident at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright,” McGinty said.

The causes of the incident are currently unknown. The minister also did not specify the circumstances under which the fire broke out or what exactly led to the tragic outcome. According to McGinty, as of Saturday evening, the fire on the base had not yet been fully contained. He noted that he could not recall a similar incident in recent times. “I cannot recall a similar incident in recent times,” said the head of the Canadian Department of National Defense.

The incident is being investigated by the military and police

The Canadian military, together with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Investigators must determine the cause of the incident and how events unfolded at the base.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also responded to the situation. In a social media post, he stated that the federal government is coordinating efforts with the Alberta provincial government and local authorities. According to Carney, the government is “working closely with the Alberta provincial government and local authorities.”

The fire spread beyond the base

The fire did not remain confined to the military base. According to the municipality, the fire spread beyond the base’s perimeter fence into neighboring areas. However, local authorities did not order an evacuation. Wainwright Base is located in east-central Alberta, approximately 210 kilometers east of Edmonton. It is home to Canadian military personnel and civilian employees.

According to the 2021 Canadian Census, there were 1,310 military personnel and civilian employees at the base. Nearby is the town of Wainwright, home to about 6,600 people. At this time, Canadian authorities have not released full details on the number of fatalities and injuries. The cause of the fire and all the circumstances surrounding the incident are to be determined during the investigation. Canadian Defense Minister David McGinty made this statement on Saturday, October 17, according to Reuters.