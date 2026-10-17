A diplomatic delegation including representatives of France, Belgium and Poland was attacked on October 17 in the Palestinian city of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank. According to Anadolu Agency, the incident occurred after an official ceremony marking the signing of a twinning agreement between Taybeh and the French city of Saint-Pierre.

Participants in the ceremony

Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khourieh told the agency that the ceremony was attended by the French and Belgian consuls, an unnamed representative of Poland, as well as Saint-Pierre Mayor Christian Raven.

The attack took place in the western part of the city and targeted the delegation and Palestinians picking olives. According to Khourieh, several Taybeh residents were injured, while a window of the Belgian delegation's vehicle was smashed.

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Reports by Israeli media

Israeli Army Radio, citing eyewitnesses and video footage, reported that stones were thrown at one of the diplomatic vehicles during the attack. The video shows a person lying on the ground near a diplomatic vehicle; the radio identified him as French politician and Mayor of Aulnoy-lez-Valenciennes Bernard Baudoux.

Channel 12, citing the Israeli military, reported that the incident is being investigated and that no one was detained immediately afterward. Khourieh called the attack a gross violation of diplomatic and humanitarian activities and linked it to restrictions imposed on Palestinians during the olive harvest.

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