Singapore recorded elevated levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in all five regions of the country on the morning of October 15. In western Singapore, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) stood at 207 at 08:00, corresponding to the “very unhealthy” category.

PM2.5 readings rose in all regions

Hourly PM2.5 readings in the morning ranged from 60 to 99 and were in the elevated range across all regions. In other parts of the country, the 24-hour PSI was at an unhealthy level. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

The previous day, October 14, the hourly PM2.5 reading in western Singapore reached 288 at 15:00. According to the outlet, this was the highest level since 2015.

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Smoke is coming from Kalimantan

Singapore’s National Environment Agency said that dense smoke from fires in Kalimantan was moving towards the country under the influence of south-easterly winds. The agency expected haze to continue moving into Singapore overnight and throughout October 15. At the same time, rainfall was forecast in the country and parts of neighbouring territories, while dry conditions were expected to persist in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan.

The agency forecast that the 24-hour PSI in Singapore would remain in the unhealthy or very unhealthy range. As PM2.5 reached a very high level and the PSI could move into the very unhealthy category, authorities began distributing N95 respirators in phases at community clubs and through vending machines at selected transport hubs, social service offices and People’s Association facilities. Masks may not be available at all locations immediately, but stocks in retail chain warehouses and state reserves are sufficient, according to the agency.

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