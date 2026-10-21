In the Zhytomyr region, the “Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr” plant—which operates with German investment—has suspended operations due to Russian shelling.

“Unfortunately, one of the region’s largest revenue-generating enterprises, ‘Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr,’ has ceased operations. This is a truly serious blow to the Zhytomyr region: the jobs of 3,600 employees are at risk, as well as millions of hryvnias in taxes that were flowing into budgets at various levels,” the official said.

According to him, the plant’s management, together with the owners, is currently working on a solution to ensure that people retain their jobs. Some employees will likely move abroad, while the rest will work in other cities.

Bunechko added that regional authorities have promised maximum support and any assistance within the bounds of current legislation should a decision be made to resume the plant’s operations.

The plant specialized in manufacturing world-class electrical wiring systems for automobiles.

In August, the German-invested company “Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr” announced the suspension of operations due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

The Polish Cersanit plant in the Zhytomyr region has completely halted operations due to Russian strikes.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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