Oil prices fell on November 18 following US data showing an increase in crude oil and fuel inventories. Futures for US West Texas Intermediate crude had lost 56 cents, or 0.65%, to trade at $85.45 per barrel as of 01:49 GMT. Brent contracts fell by 16 cents, or 0.17%, to $92.98 per barrel.

US inventories rose

A Reuters report published by Channel NewsAsia said that US crude oil inventories increased by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended November 13. Market sources cited data from the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline inventories rose by 5.12 million barrels, while distillate inventories increased by 351,000 barrels.

At the same time, the decline in prices was limited by tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The previous day, both benchmark oil grades ended trading higher amid the escalation of the conflict and attacks on vessels passing through the strait.

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Risks to shipping

Bahrain's defence forces said they intercepted Iranian air attacks on the country, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. According to Reuters, Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain on November 17, while the United States struck a missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island.

On November 16, a liquefied gas tanker was hit by a projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman, forcing the crew to evacuate. LSEG analysts said regional supplies could be restored via alternative routes, but normalizing flows through the Strait of Hormuz under current conditions remains impossible.

Houthi statement

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis said they launched five drones toward two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline. The country had used this route to direct oil to the port of Yanbu for export, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

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