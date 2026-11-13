Russia's richest woman is set to be added to the EU's new sanctions list

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions against Russia’s wealthiest woman and Wildberries founder Tatiana Kim.

The draft sanctions list states that the marketplace allegedly helps supply the Russian military and sells military and dual-use goods. Among the grounds cited is the company’s partnership with VTB Bank, which is already subject to sanctions.

The restrictions are scheduled to be approved on November 16 in Brussels. According to Forbes, Kim’s net worth has fallen from $7 billion to $5 billion over the past year.

It is also proposed to include Yandex shareholder Alexander Chachava, businessman Ruslan Baysarov, and Sergei, the son of Valentina Matvienko, chair of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, on the list.

Source: Radio Free Europe

The United Kingdom became the first country to extend sanctions to all ten of Russia’s largest oil companies. The new package, announced by London on Thursday during the European Political Community summit in Dublin, includes Slavneft, Rosneft’s “Vostok Oil” project, major coal companies, as well as vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet” that transport Russian oil and liquefied natural gas.

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities that will be subject to the restrictions are primarily Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

Final approval of the package will take place at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

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