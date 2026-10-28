The Russian bookstore chain “Chitay-Gorod — Bukvoed” withdrew from sale and destroyed books worth 100 million rubles because they did not comply with new legal requirements. The company also spent tens of millions of rubles on labeling publications that mention drugs.

This was reported by the chain’s director, Alexander Brychkin.

The books are being destroyed using an industrial shredder

According to Brychkin, publications withdrawn from sale cannot simply be thrown in the trash, as they are classified as toxic waste. Therefore, the books are disposed of at the company’s expense, specifically by destroying them using an industrial shredder while being videotaped.

The head of the chain stated that decisions to remove books can be made suddenly—following an examination that identifies LGBT propaganda in the works. According to him, the procedure for such an examination does not provide for proper advance notice to sellers, which means they do not have time to comply with legal requirements before being held accountable.

Brichkin called for changes to the procedure for conducting expert reviews: to provide advance notice of their commencement and to introduce certification for experts.

Tens of millions of rubles were spent on labeling books

Some of the expenses are related to the law banning drug propaganda. According to the requirements, books containing references to drugs may only be sold in packaging labeled “18+.”

Every Monday, the Russian Book Union updates the list of publications subject to these requirements. Afterward, bookstores must package the books themselves and apply the appropriate labeling.

According to Brychkin, the chain has already labeled 2 million books, spending tens of millions of rubles in the process.

Earlier, Oleg Novikov, head of the “Eksmo-AST” publishing group, reported that the group’s companies had conducted approximately 20,000 internal reviews. In particular, all books published over the previous 20 years were screened for drug propaganda.

Control over the book market in Russia has tightened

Controls over the book market were tightened following the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. In November 2023, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation declared the so-called “international LGBT movement” to be “extremist,” after which pressure on publishers and booksellers intensified. Russian authorities also introduced a ban on drug propaganda.

As a result of the new restrictions, some books were effectively banned, and publishers and bookstores began facing administrative and criminal prosecution.

As a reminder, Russia is preparing restrictions on foreign internet traffic for its citizens.

From October 27 to 29, Russian authorities will restrict access to mobile internet within the Third Ring Road in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development explained these measures as necessary to ensure security during the “Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries” (FGEC) and the “Russia–Africa” summit, which Putin will attend.

Earlier, a large-scale disruption in mobile internet service occurred in St. Petersburg. The outage coincided with Putin’s arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and hold working meetings with the governors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

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