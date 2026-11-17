One of Russia’s largest grain traders, “Demetra-Holding,” has begun mass layoffs following the shutdown of Black Sea terminals that were damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. The company’s workforce could be cut in half.

According to their data, the layoffs have affected not only rank-and-file employees but also top management. Demetra Holding confirmed the workforce optimization, explaining that it was necessary to improve the efficiency of its divisions.

At the same time, the company assured that the workforces at the port complexes will be retained. According to the SPARK system, the average headcount of employees across the group’s 26 companies is 2,851.

This summer, drones attacked Demetra Holding’s facilities. On July 30, the Taman grain terminal complex ceased operations following a drone strike, and on August 12, the Novorossiysk grain terminal halted operations.

On the same day, the Novorossiysk Bakery Products Plant was damaged. At the end of August, the company estimated that restoration would take between one and four months.

Roman Samoilov, Director of the “Consumer Sector and Agribusiness” practice at Strategy Partners, believes that due to the idling of port facilities, the company is forced to cut costs.

According to him, if restrictions on Black Sea port operations persist, other major Russian grain traders may also resort to staff reductions.

This is reported by two sources within the company.

In October, Russian ports on the Black and Azov Seas effectively halted container shipments: not a single container arrived there that month. Russian sources report that this was due to Ukrainian drone attacks on ships and risks to maritime carriers.

At the same time, Russia refuses to agree to an interim arrangement with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach an agreement and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

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