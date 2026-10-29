In a federal court in Denver, United States, 47-year-old Egyptian citizen Mohamed Sabry Soliman pleaded guilty to nine counts of hate crimes and three explosives-related charges. The case concerns an attack with bottles containing an incendiary mixture at a pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Plea agreement

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Soliman admitted that he carried out the attack because of the actual or perceived Jewish religion and Israeli national origin of the people he selected as targets. Federal prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty, meaning life imprisonment is possible on these charges.

Under the plea agreement, the parties will ask the court to sentence Soliman to life imprisonment plus an additional 50 years in prison. Sentencing in the federal case is scheduled for January 7. Soliman had previously received life imprisonment in the state case: in May, he pleaded guilty to more than 100 charges, including first-degree murder.

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Attack in Boulder

The attack occurred on June 1, 2025, near the municipal court in central Boulder. Participants in the event expressed solidarity with hostages whom Hamas militants seized during the attack on Israeli villages on October 7, 2023. According to prosecutors, Soliman threw two bottles containing an incendiary mixture into the crowd and shouted “Free Palestine.”

Colorado authorities identified 29 victims. Fourteen people suffered burns or injuries while fleeing the scene, while another 15 were close enough to be considered targets of attempted murder. Eighty-two-year-old Karen Diamond later died of her injuries, while her husband suffered severe burns and survived.

According to court documents, after his arrest, Soliman told investigators that he had planned the attack for a year but postponed it until his daughter finished high school. He also claimed that his wife and five children did not know about his intentions.

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