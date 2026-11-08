The shooter in the Krakow shooting had drawn pictures of hanged people and an attack on a school while he was still in school

Michał O., 24, who carried out a shooting in downtown Kraków, Poland, on November 7, used to draw scenes of brutal violence even while he was still in school. His former classmate said that in his drawings, he depicted people who had been hanged, as well as himself with a weapon during an attack on a school.

According to the woman, Michal created these drawings right during class. Some of them depicted people attacking the school, as well as the bodies of the victims. The boy drew himself as an armed man entering the school with a pistol.

“I remember how we were sitting in class, and he, for example, was drawing people who had been hanged or someone entering the school with a pistol. We asked him what it was, and he replied that it was an attack on the school, that there were dead bodies lying around, and that he was the one entering the school with that gun,” recalled a former classmate.

The woman also said that Michal spoke of his desire to become an attacker. According to her, he spoke as if it were his dream.

At the same time, other students didn’t take such words as a real threat. Classmates discussed the drawings among themselves and sometimes even joked that one day Michal might kill someone. However, no one expected him to actually carry out a shooting.

A former classmate described him as a withdrawn and quiet boy who didn’t get close to almost anyone. He rarely joined in on general conversations, but, according to her observations, he became more engaged during history classes.

She speculated that Michal was particularly interested in historical events, military topics, and wars.

She also recalled an unusual incident during remote learning: once, Michal joined an online class wearing an old gas mask.

This was reported by Radio Eska.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of his arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The Kraków Prosecutor’s Office in Poland plans to formally launch an investigation on Sunday into the attack at the city’s Main Market Square and classify the case as an act of terrorism.

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