Poland’s population decreased by 90,000 people in the first half of 2026 compared with the end of 2025. As of the end of June, 37.243 million people lived in the country. The actual population decline rate was -0.24%, RMF24 reports, citing Poland’s Central Statistical Office.

Deaths nearly twice as high as births

The main reason for the decline was natural population decrease, which amounted to 95,200 people. The statistical office explained that this is the difference between the number of live births and deaths. Per 10,000 population, the country lost 51 people through natural change.

Over six months, around 115,000 live births were registered in Poland — 1,000 fewer than in the same period of 2025. The number of deaths was approximately 210,000, including 334 infant deaths. This is about 2,000 more deaths than in January-June last year.

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In cities, natural population decrease amounted to 62,000 people, while in rural areas it was 33,200. The agency noted that negative natural growth has been observed in the country since 2013: low birth rates are combined with an increase in the number and share of older people.

Migration balance remained positive

International migration also affects the overall population. According to PESEL register data, 9,926 people who had previously lived permanently abroad arrived in Poland for permanent residence. At the same time, 4,319 people declared that they were leaving the country for permanent residence abroad.

More than 50,000 marriages were also registered in the first half of the year — about 2,000 more than a year earlier. Around 32,000 couples divorced, approximately 1,000 more year on year. Decisions on separation were issued for another 300 marriages.

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