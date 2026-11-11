The North Atlantic Alliance has begun revising its military requirements for member countries, focusing resources on countering Russia rather than preparing for operations outside Europe. This process could mark the biggest change in NATO’s military planning in the past 20 years.

According to Politico, the 32 member countries are discussing new military capability targets that will determine the necessary forces, weapons, and funding in the event of a conflict. The draft document eliminates the requirement to simultaneously prepare for a large-scale war in Europe and several smaller crisis missions, focusing instead on one of these scenarios.

The negotiations are taking place as part of the preparation of the “Political Guidelines,” and final approval of the new requirements is expected in 2029, based on the results of agreements planned to be reached by February.

Source: Politico.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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