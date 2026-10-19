NATO begins talks on military targets for 2029 — Politico Europe

In Brussels, NATO allies are beginning talks this month on new requirements for forces and weapons needed to defend against a possible attack by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. As Politico reports, the talks are to determine capability targets through 2029 for each of the Alliance’s 32 member states.

European officials, according to the publication, warned that by then Russia could be ready to attack a NATO country. The talks will be the first stage of NATO’s five-step Defence Planning Process. In the coming days, allies will discuss the overall mandate for the new targets, known as Political Guidance.

Distribution of responsibility

One of the main issues will be the level of ambition: how many troops and capabilities states are willing to provide to the Alliance. Previously, allies agreed that, in addition to forces for major operations, NATO should have 18 reserve brigades of approximately 5,000 troops each for smaller operations outside Alliance territory, including missions such as those in Afghanistan or Kosovo.

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At the same time, US pressure to shift greater responsibility for security to European allies could lead to the reduction or cancellation of requirements for such operations. They will also discuss the possibility of accelerating defence planning in view of the rapid development of battlefield technologies, including artificial intelligence and ground robotic systems.

US capabilities and Ukraine’s experience

The talks will take place amid the Pentagon’s review of the US military presence in Europe, the results of which are expected in December. Earlier this year, Washington already removed strategic bombers, fighter jets, drones, submarines and warships from the forces available to NATO. European allies fear that the United States may also reduce critically important capabilities, including heavy transport aviation.

A separate topic will be the balance between unmanned systems and traditional weapons, such as tanks and artillery. France has allocated about €8.4 billion for drones and loitering munitions, while Germany is creating its first specialized drone regiment next year. Allies will also study Ukraine’s experience in using aerial, maritime and ground drones, air defence, missiles and the Delta battle management system.

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