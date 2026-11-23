NATO has stepped up patrols of Poland's airspace. Long-range radar detection aircraft are already monitoring the country's skies.

Support for Poland

“Early-warning aircraft from allied nations are already strengthening the defense of Poland’s airspace. This is a response to recent incidents and a demonstration of NATO’s commitment to Poland. We are seeking further support,” Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

He also emphasized that NATO allies’ aircraft have become a significant reinforcement for the country’s existing defense system, complementing ground-based air defense systems, Polish F-16 fighter jets, and the combat aircraft of other Alliance nations.

This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.



NATO countries are deciding how to respond to possible “incursions” by Russian missiles or drones into Alliance territory.Russia’s latest violation of Poland’s airspace was discussed simultaneously at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin and in Brussels—at an emergency meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council.

Even more Russian missiles were found on Polish territory