Following the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles, the Alliance plans to increase its military presence in Europe. This was stated by NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

On Monday, November 23, ambassadors from NATO member states gathered for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council. One of the main topics of the meeting was the violation of Polish airspace, which was recorded on November 20.

“NATO and allied forces responded promptly to these airspace violations, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe authorized the redeployment of a NATO early warning and control aircraft. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe is currently considering the deployment of additional forces and assets while continuing to assess our deterrence and defense posture in Poland and other regions,” the statement reads.

Hart added: “All Alliance members express their full solidarity with Poland. NATO remains united, ready, and committed to defending against any threat.”

Earlier, NATO stepped up air patrols over Poland using radar detection aircraft.

NATO countries are deciding how to respond to possible “incursions” by Russian missiles or drones into Alliance territory.Russia’s latest violation of Poland’s airspace was discussed simultaneously at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin and in Brussels—at an emergency meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council.

Even more Russian missiles have been found on Polish territory.

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