The National Bank of Poland stated that there are grounds to suspend the execution of payment orders from the Constitutional Tribunal. The reason given was uncertainty over who has the proper authority to represent the tribunal and manage its funds in accounts at the central bank.

Dispute over representation of the tribunal

As RMF24 reports, the issue of proper representation of the Constitutional Tribunal arose in connection with the situation following Anna Korwin-Piotrowska’s order of October 30, 2026. It provided for an immediate interruption of the activities of judges Bogdan Święczkowski and Bartłomiej Sochański.

The National Bank of Poland stressed that it has no authority to resolve the dispute over the leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal. At the same time, it is important for the bank to identify the individuals entitled to manage the tribunal’s funds in accounts maintained by the NBP.

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NBP legal analysis

The NBP’s legal department analyzed the bank account agreement concluded with the Constitutional Tribunal, as well as legislation relevant to the situation. The bank stated that the analysis was conducted exclusively to determine the NBP’s position as a party to this agreement.

As a result of the analysis, the NBP formed the position that there are grounds to suspend the execution of payment orders submitted by the Constitutional Tribunal.

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