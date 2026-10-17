Pakistan’s National Assembly has approved a proposal to establish a joint parliamentary committee tasked with preparing recommendations for holding free, fair and transparent elections. The body will include representatives of the National Assembly and the Senate, The Express Tribune reports.

Committee composition

The proposal was introduced by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary under Rule 244B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The Speaker of the National Assembly will form the committee after consultations with the Senate chairman and leaders of parliamentary parties.

The committee will include representatives of all parliamentary parties in proportion to their representation in parliament. The speaker will also have the authority to replace a committee member at the request of the leader of the relevant parliamentary party. The quorum for a meeting will be one-quarter of the total number of members.

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Recommendations and report

The committee is to prepare recommendations on electoral reforms, including the use of the latest available technologies for conducting elections. Its tasks also include drafting legislative acts, including constitutional amendments, if necessary.

The committee will be able to establish subcommittees. It must submit a report to parliament within a timeframe determined by the speaker after the issuance of a notification on the committee’s establishment.

During question hour, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination also provided data on tourist arrivals: more than 2.1 million foreign tourists visited Pakistan in 2024, and about 2.2 million in 2025. The ministry’s documents named the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, the United States, Iran, Canada and China among the countries whose citizens are notably represented in the statistics.

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