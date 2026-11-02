Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office has taken over an investigation into suspected irregularities related to the activities of the Polish Olympic Committee (PKOl), the Polish Basketball Association and the Polish Basketball League. Investigators are examining, among other things, the activities of P.H.U. RADAM, a company owned by former PKOl president Radosław Piesiewicz.

Suspicions over invoices worth 9.3 million zlotys

As RMF24 reports, the proceedings were launched by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk in March 2025. They concern, among other things, suspicions that P.H.U. RADAM issued unreliable VAT invoices to the Polish Basketball Association and the Polish Basketball League between 2022 and 2024.

The total value of these invoices amounts to around 9.3 million zlotys. According to the prosecutor’s office, they concerned commercial brokerage services that were not performed. The investigation is also examining suspicions of the unjustified payment of this amount by the basketball organizations and a possible reduction in tax revenue totaling around 1.3 million zlotys.

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Searches and review of PKOl expenses

Separately, investigators are examining the possible financing of the renovation and furnishing of the Olympic Sky restaurant in Warsaw with funds from the Polish Olympic Committee. The investigation has been extended until April 3, 2027.

According to the prosecutor’s office, many witnesses have been questioned in the case and an opinion from an IT specialist has been obtained. Thirty searches were conducted across Poland, during which documents and electronic equipment were seized. The prosecutor’s office noted that the collected materials make it possible to continue investigative activities on a broader scale, including in connection with materials concerning suspicions of crimes related to Zondacrypto’s activities.

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