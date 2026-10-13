In France, the National Assembly is voting on a comprehensive bill to combat sexual and gender-based violence. The document was put to a vote after public outrage sparked by the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl named Lyhanna. This was reported by France 24.

Measures in the bill

The bill includes measures to strengthen investigations into cases of sexual and gender-based violence. These measures include the creation of specialized police units.

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It also proposes establishing specialized courts to hear these categories of cases. A separate area of the document is special support for children who have become victims of violence under this bill.

Funding

At the same time, activists and lawmakers warn that funding for the proposed measures remains uncertain. Several provisions have already been removed from the bill for budgetary reasons.

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