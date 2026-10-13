France’s National Assembly unanimously approved at first reading a bill to strengthen protection for victims of sexual and gender-based violence. After six days of debate, the document was backed by 503 lawmakers, with no votes against.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the bill must still be considered by the Senate and has therefore not yet entered into force. The document provides that investigators must, within one year, interview victims and suspects, preserve evidence and search for other possible victims.

Specialized units and leave

The initiative also provides for specialized police units and courts for sexual and domestic violence cases. Victims will be entitled to 10 days of leave to attend medical consultations or take legal action.

Schools will be required to regularly hold discussions with students to identify cases of violence. Full implementation of this mechanism is planned by 2032.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other provisions of the document

Other measures include expanding the list of incest-related offenses, medical assistance for children affected by violence, and stricter requirements for consent to invasive medical procedures. The bill also provides for harsher penalties for distributing sexual content without consent and sending unwanted sexual images.

At the same time, lawmakers rejected a number of provisions to protect foreign victims, including a ban on issuing deportation orders against victims of sexual violence who have filed a complaint. The reform gained new momentum after the death of an 11-year-old girl, Lyhanna, who was found dead in southwestern France in June after being raped. Several complaints had previously been filed against the suspect over alleged sexual violence against minors.

The French government has pledged to assess the cost of the proposed measures and present a budget plan after the Senate considers the document.

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