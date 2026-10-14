Scientists said in the annual State of the Climate report, published on October 14 in the journal BioScience, that Earth’s climate system is increasingly moving into uncharted conditions. As TIME reports, the rate of global warming increased from approximately 0.05°C per decade in 1880–1970 to about 0.36°C per decade in 2010–2024.

Seven indicators at record levels

Researchers track 16 key indicators of the planet’s condition, from greenhouse gas concentrations and temperature change to tree-cover loss caused by wildfires. Seven of them are now at record levels, including sea level and atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations. Several other indicators, including areas affected by fires and ocean heating levels, point to accelerating changes or abrupt shifts.

The report’s authors warn that the 2°C threshold intended to limit damage to the planet could be reached by 2050. In their assessment, more intense changes increase the risk of self-reinforcing processes and crossing climate tipping points, after which environmental changes may accelerate and become irreversible.

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Record emissions and low-carbon energy

According to the researchers, atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations exceeded 428 parts per million in May 2026 — approximately 50% above the pre-industrial level. Concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide also reached record values in 2026.

Fossil fuel consumption increased by 0.9% in 2025, while oil, coal, and gas reached record levels. Annual energy-related carbon dioxide emissions exceeded 41 gigatons for the first time. At the same time, low-carbon sources provided approximately 43% of global electricity generation in 2025, while solar and wind energy consumption grew by around 18%.

The report notes that emissions cuts alone will no longer be sufficient: adaptation measures are also needed, including a shift toward more plant-based diets and the restoration of mangrove forests to protect against storm surges.

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