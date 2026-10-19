Scientists from the United States are moving to work in other countries, while universities in Canada, France, Belgium, Finland and Australia are offering them more stable funding and academic freedom. Fortune reports. Researchers and professional associations believe that the outflow of specialists has already become noticeable, although it is difficult to assess the overall scale of the phenomenon.

Recruitment abroad

According to an April report by the Business for Federal Research Funding coalition, more than half of US states have lost scientists through recruitment programs in other countries. In March, early-career biomedical researchers were about 20 percentage points less likely to say they would remain in the United States than they had estimated their intentions six months earlier. At the same time, physics PhD graduates in 2025 were leaving the United States at the highest rate in the past 30 years, according to the American Institute of Physics.

Marine biologist Hallie Froehlich moved from California to Finland with her husband and daughter. At the University of Helsinki, she continues to study how climate change affects fish, shellfish and algae consumed by people. Through an initiative of the Research Council of Finland, the scientist received guaranteed funding for five years totaling about $3 million.

Kristin Stavitz, a former employee of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also left her position last year and began working as a research software engineer at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. According to her, her previous institution no longer aligned with her values after demands to remove references to climate change and issues of diversity, equity and inclusion from websites.

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Uncertainty over grants

Biologists James Letts and Maria Maldonado, who worked at the University of California, Davis, moved to Monash University in Australia. According to Letts, uncertainty over grant funding influenced the decision: while waiting for funds, they had to lay off an employee.

According to a tracker by the States United Democracy Center and Grant Witness, President Donald Trump’s administration has cut or frozen up to $174 billion in federal grants since the start of his second term. The White House said Trump seeks to stop waste and preserve US leadership in scientific innovation by funding “real science.”

The Association of American Universities reported that major research institutions admitted 15% fewer students to doctoral programs in fall 2026 than a year earlier. Scientists who left the United States or remained in the country fear that cuts to programs, funding and mentorship could affect the next generation of researchers.

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