Polish President Karol Nawrocki has no plans to change the procedure for inviting parliamentary factions to National Security Council meetings due to demands to bar representatives of Grzegorz Braun’s anti-Ukrainian party, the “Confederation of the Polish Crown,” from attending.

This was stated by the Polish president’s spokesperson, Rafal Leszkiewicz. He was responding to a statement by Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czazasty and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who opposed the participation of representatives from Braun’s party in the National Security Council meeting.

According to the spokesperson, Polish law allows every member of parliament to have access to non-public information classified as “secret.” He noted that there has been a long-standing tradition of inviting the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups to National Security Council meetings. If the coalition, which has been in power for three years, has any doubts about the presence of certain members of parliament at National Security Council meetings, then it should amend the current legislation.

Leshkevich also accused representatives of the governing coalition of staging “yet another propaganda spectacle.”

Poland’s National Security Council is an advisory body to the president. Its members include parliamentary leaders, representatives of the government, the military command, and parliamentary factions. The head of state determines the list of participants.

Earlier, Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czazasty sent a letter to Nawrocki, urging him not to invite representatives of the “Confederation of the Polish Crown” to the Council’s meeting. Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also stated that he would not discuss issues of Poland’s security in the presence of representatives of this party, whom he called “grandchildren of the Russian Federation.”

Source: Polish Presidential Spokesperson Rafał Leszkiewicz on social media platform X.

In Poland, Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarsztasty announced that he had sent a letter to President Karol Nawrocki proposing that he consider not inviting the Confederation to meetings of the National Security Council. He made this statement during a press conference at the Sejm.

Grzegorz Braun was called upon to face criminal charges after damaging a memorial to UPA soldiers in the Lublin Voivodeship. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the court to imprison the politician.

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