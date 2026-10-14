Polish President Karol Nawrocki has cancelled his planned participation in a meeting of European Union member state presidents in Slovenia scheduled for Thursday and Friday. As Interia reports, he made this decision due to the seriousness of the situation surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Head of the Presidential Chancellery Zbigniew Bogucki said that Nawrocki arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal building to personally obtain information about the course of the procedure for Maciej Berek to take the oath of office as a judge of this body.

Questions regarding Berek’s candidacy

According to Bogucki, the Presidential Chancellery sent two letters to the Sejm to determine whether Berek meets the formal requirements for the position of a Constitutional Tribunal judge. He claims that the Chancellery received no response from the Marshal of the Sejm and has doubts as to whether the requirements for the candidate were verified.

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Bogucki also said that the president requested opinions from constitutional law experts Ryszard Piotrowski and Jacek Zaleśny. According to the head of the Chancellery’s account, both experts believe that verification of a candidate’s compliance with the established requirements should continue until the oath is taken before the president. Bogucki stated that Nawrocki is ready to accept Berek’s oath if his compliance with all criteria is confirmed.

Dispute over powers

The head of the Presidential Chancellery recalled four other judges elected by the Sejm who have not yet taken the oath before the president. According to him, Nawrocki appealed to the Constitutional Tribunal to consider a dispute over powers between the president and the Sejm, represented by the Marshal of the chamber.

Bogucki claims that, until the Constitutional Tribunal issues its decision, procedures related to accepting the oaths of these four individuals should be suspended. He also criticized actions involving services subordinate to Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, calling them pressure on the judges who are to consider the dispute.

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