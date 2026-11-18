Polish President Karol Nawrocki presented Donald Trump with an oak armchair inlaid with amber and adorned with American symbols. The unusual gift was presented on June 14 during the Polish leader’s visit to Washington.

According to the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, not even the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Polish Embassy in the U.S. knew about the gift.

It came to light after photos of the chair were shared online.

The chair was crafted by Lucian Mirta, a master craftsman from Sopot. He had previously crafted a similar chair in 2018 for Polish President Andrzej Duda. The second chair was originally intended to be presented to Trump during his first presidential term, but that did not happen at the time.

The Office of the President of Poland confirmed the gift’s delivery but did not disclose its value or explain why the gift was kept secret.

Journalists are currently investigating whether the chair was entered into the U.S. registry of foreign gifts. Under U.S. law, Trump must declare such a gift, and to keep it, he must purchase it from the government.

Source: Rzeczpospolita.

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