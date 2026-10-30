A meeting of the National Security Council convened by Polish President Karol Nawrocki will be held in Warsaw on November 3. The Confederation of the Polish Crown will be represented by MP Włodzimierz Skalik. His invitation remains valid despite objections from politicians of the governing coalition, Interia reports.

Representatives of the presidential and government centers of power, as well as parliamentary clubs and groups, are expected to take part in the meeting. Nawrocki explained his decision by saying that a political milieu trusted by around 10% of Poles, in his words, cannot be ignored.

Objections from the governing coalition

Politicians from the governing coalition opposed the participation of a representative of the Crown. Tomasz Siemoniak and Radosław Sikorski said they would not be able to feel at ease in the presence of a politician from this party. Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty sent the president a letter asking him to reconsider the decision on the participation of a Crown representative.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Former head of the National Security Bureau, General Roman Polko, told Interia that people who may pass information to those who, in his words, do not wish Poland well should not be invited to such meetings. He believes that under such conditions, participants may avoid discussing important issues or speak in hints.

Concerns over classified information

Another former head of the National Security Bureau, General Stanisław Koziej, stressed that Council meetings usually discuss strategic issues, including classified data. According to him, a leak of information about Polish-American negotiations or disagreements between the sides could be used by the Kremlin, meaning the leadership of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state.

Koziej proposed three possible approaches: change the composition of the Council, hold a meeting without discussing classified information, or amend legislation concerning MPs’ access to secret data. He called the second option the most likely, although he believes the meeting would then be less substantive. One of the meeting’s topics is expected to be the permanent presence of US troops in Poland.

Read us on