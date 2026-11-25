The National Bank of Ukraine has completed the authorization process and issued a banking license to Iute Bank, which is owned by the Estonian fintech group Iute Group AS. It has become the first new licensed bank in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The regulator’s board of directors approved the decision to issue the license on November 6, 2026; on November 13, the relevant committee approved a new version of the charter in connection with the termination of its status as a transitional bank and a change of name; and on November 18, the relevant information was entered into the State Register of Banks.

The institution was established on December 17, 2025, by decision of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals as part of the process to remove the insolvent RVS Bank from the market; subsequently, in January 2026, Iute Group AS acquired 100% of its shares, and on March 16, following a capital injection, the bank lost its transitional status. The NBU also approved the financial institution’s management: Artur Muravitsky was appointed chairman of the board, and Tarmo Sild, co-founder of Iute Group, was named chairman of the supervisory board.

Source: press release from the National Bank of Ukraine.

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