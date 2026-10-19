In Nigeria, the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed the unveiling and inauguration of the national election campaign council from October 20 to October 26, 2026. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria, citing a statement by party spokesperson Osa Director.

Reason for the postponement

According to Director, the event will be held on Monday, October 26. He explained the change of date by the busy schedule of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi, who has an important event abroad.

The spokesperson apologized for any possible inconvenience and called on supporters to focus on the victory of Obi and other NDC candidates in the upcoming presidential and general elections.

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Dispute over the council

Earlier, the NDC authorized Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to propose candidates for leadership positions in the future election campaign council. The decision was made after a dispute between the party leadership and the OK movement, which mobilizes support for Obi and Kwankwaso.

On September 17, the OK movement, whose name is formed from the surnames of Obi and Kwankwaso, created a 59-member council to mobilize support for the politicians ahead of the 2027 elections. The group stated that its structure would operate independently of the council that the NDC was to unveil.

The party did not recognize the body created by the movement and warned that such actions could destabilize it. Later, the OK movement said that the creation of the council not recognized by the NDC did not follow proper procedure.

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