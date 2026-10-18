Japanese electric motor manufacturer Nidec said it is considering legal measures, including claims for damages, against current and former executives. Those who may be affected include the company’s founder, Shigenobu Nagamori. The move follows accounting irregularities discovered last year.

Committee findings

The company concluded that the executives violated laws and regulatory requirements in performing their duties, The Japan Times reports. The decision is based on a report by a committee that examined the legal liability of current and former Nidec managers.

The committee, which included external lawyers and certified public accountants, was formed in March. The report was delivered to the company on Friday, and Nidec plans to disclose its details no earlier than Tuesday.

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Who the measures may concern

Those against whom legal measures may be considered also include Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, Jun Seki, Hiroshi Kobe and Mitsuya Kishida. They led Nidec after Nagamori stepped down as president in 2018. Current executive Kazuya Murakami and other individuals were also mentioned.

A shareholder derivative lawsuit has already been filed against Nagamori and one other person, seeking compensation of 28.7 billion yen. Many shareholders also demanded that Nidec itself file lawsuits for damages against current and former executives.

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