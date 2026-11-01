Dutch services rescued 38 men found in a motorless rubber boat off the coast of the province of Zeeland in the southwest of the Netherlands. At the time it was found, the boat was adrift, and none of the people on board had a life jacket.

Suspected people smuggling

According to Al Jazeera, military police spokesperson Doron Wallin told the Associated Press that two people on board are believed to be potentially involved in people smuggling, while the rest are migrants.

AFP reported that 36 of the men were from Afghanistan, while the two detainees were from Sudan. They were arrested on suspicion of people smuggling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Boat route being established

Wallin said authorities have not yet established where the boat came from or where it was heading. He named France, the Netherlands or Belgium among the possible departure points.

Crossings of the English Channel in small boats from France to the United Kingdom have become common in recent years, but the discovery of boats carrying migrants in Dutch waters is rare. Dutch authorities said they would open an investigation into the case on Sunday.

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