Nigeria and France, at the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17) in Yerevan, called for stronger political leadership, funding and joint action to meet the 30×30 target by 2030. It calls for the effective conservation and management of at least 30% of the world’s terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the call was made during Target 3 Action Day. Nigeria and France co-chair the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which includes 123 countries.

Political commitments and governance

Coalition representative Charles Nicolai said that political leadership must be sustained following the adoption of Target 3 at CBD COP15 in Montreal. He stressed that four years remained until the 2030 deadline, and that weakening political support could slow the implementation of commitments.

According to him, France promoted the issue of effective governance of marine protected areas during its G7 presidency. G7 environment ministers agreed to make this a shared priority and created a platform for exchanging experience. Nigeria, in turn, helped advance the 30×30 target in West Africa and coordinate the expansion of protected areas on land and at sea.

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Six principles of the declaration

Nigeria’s contact person for the Convention on Biological Diversity, Sikeade Egbuwalo, named six principles of the ministerial declaration: collective responsibility, transparency, effective governance, community participation, local implementation and adequate financing. She called on governments to report progress, including through the World Database on Protected and Conserved Areas and national reports to the CBD.

Egbuwalo cautioned against a formalistic approach in which states merely mark areas on a map. According to her, such areas must be properly managed, ecologically connected, representative and have appropriate governance. She also stressed the participation of Indigenous peoples and local communities in conservation decisions.

The Nigerian representative described financing as critically important, especially for developing countries. The coalition also plans to hold the first global 30×30 summit in 2027, where progress is to be assessed and successful conservation initiatives presented.

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