The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has called on the South African authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Nigerian citizen Chimezie Odueze in Cape Town. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the consulate said the man died on October 9 in the Parklands area.

Consulate statement

Nigerian Consul General Ninikawa Okey-Uche said that Odueze was detained at a shopping mall on suspicion of drug possession. He was then taken to his home for a search. According to the consulate, no drugs were found at the residence, while the Nigerian citizen was allegedly tortured by officers of the South African Police Service, which led to his death.

The diplomatic mission noted that reports of possible torture caused pain and shock to the deceased's family, the Nigerian community and Nigeria's diplomatic missions in South Africa. The consulate also expressed concern over reports of extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in the country and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

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Call to observe legal procedures

Okey-Uche stressed that regardless of the charges brought, suspects have the right to a fair hearing in court. The consulate urged Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, obey the law and exercise caution amid xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks and threats against foreigners.

The publication reports that about 1,640 Nigerians have been evacuated from South Africa since the start of the latest wave of violence, which began in April. At least five Nigerian citizens have died during this period. Investigations into previous deaths of Nigerians in South Africa are still ongoing, according to the publication, and no arrests have been made in these cases.

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