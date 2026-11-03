The US National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the research arm of the Department of Justice, said it will provide up to $1 million in grant funding for research into the frequency and types of violence committed by people diagnosed with and treated for gender dysphoria. The Guardian reports.

The announcement came amid actions by President Donald Trump’s administration aimed at restricting the rights of transgender people in the United States, including access to healthcare and documents that correctly state their gender identity. According to the outlet, the administration also cut funding for research into hate-motivated violence and extremism more than a year ago.

Reaction from human rights advocates

Wendy Via, co-founder and CEO of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, said that the Trump administration has repeatedly sought to falsely portray transgender people as more prone to extremist violence. In her view, this distracts attention from violence associated with far-right ideologies, including the “great replacement” theory.

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Experts and representatives of the LGBTQ+ community interviewed by the outlet described attempts to link transgender identity with violence as pseudoscientific. They refer to academic research showing that it is impossible to identify one characteristic — race, political views, or gender — as the main cause of violence. According to researchers, attackers more often display racism, homophobia, misogyny, and nihilism.

Department of Health report

The NIJ is not the only government body studying possible links between transgender identity and violence. The US Department of Health and Human Services recently published a report prepared on the basis of a survey of about 1,200 adult Americans. It suggests that people who receive or support gender-affirming care are more likely to support political violence.

Zane McNeill, an attorney at Lawyers for Good Government, called on the department to correct a number of provisions in the report and said that the document violates the agency’s own rules. McNeill and other researchers are seeking access to the survey data for independent analysis. Department of Health spokesperson Grace Davis Jamieson said the report is intended to help the government better understand how political radicalization develops.

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