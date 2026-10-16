Nickel that may have ended up in batteries for Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla has been linked to large-scale clearing of primary tropical forests on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, home to the Indigenous Tolaki people. The Guardian reports, citing an analysis of corporate data, trade flows and satellite imagery.

The investigation traced ore supplies from the Cahaya and Hengjaya mines through regional smelters and Chinese processing plants owned by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt. Huayou produces cathode materials and supplies them to CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer. At the same time, public documents do not make it possible to directly link specific ore shipments to the batteries of particular vehicles.

Deforestation in mining areas

The mines are located in forests classified as production forests, designated for forestry activities. According to estimates by geospatial company TreeMap, nickel mining may account for two-thirds of forest loss since 2001 within the Cahaya concession and more than half of the loss within the Hengjaya concession.

The operator of the Cahaya mine, Sulawesi Cahaya Mineral, contributed to the clearing of another 330 hectares of forest in 2024, according to Indonesian non-governmental organization Auriga. That year, the company supplied 11 million tonnes of limonite ore to a Huayou smelter, while in 2025 its supplies rose to nearly 12.5 million tonnes. SCM also received two administrative penalties for illegally clearing more than 450 hectares of forest outside the permitted area.

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Tolaki elder Wadimula, who lives near the 21,000-hectare Cahaya concession, said: “We asked the forest for protection in exchange for our offerings. To destroy it means destroying our own lives.”

Automakers’ response

Companies named as end users of Huayou cathodes or recipients of CATL supplies include Volkswagen, Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, BMW, Stellantis and Hyundai. Volkswagen said it takes potential risks in the supply chain seriously but cannot disclose details of supplier relationships due to contractual obligations. Ford said it was reviewing the allegations, while Mercedes-Benz said it was assessing reports of environmental and social harm in raw material supplies as part of its risk due diligence.

CATL, Huayou, SCM and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. According to the International Energy Agency’s forecast, global demand for nickel could double by 2040 to 5.5 million tonnes.

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