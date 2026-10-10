In Brussels, Belgium, Germany and its allies in the EU’s frugal countries group criticized Ireland’s proposal to cut the bloc’s next seven-year budget by €159 billion. The Irish presidency of the Council of the EU proposed reducing the overall budget by about 8% in 2028–2034, but Berlin considers these changes insufficient, Politico Europe reports.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that negotiators are still far from an agreement and that the new proposal cannot serve as its basis. According to him, the EU budget must be acceptable to the countries bearing the main financial burden.

Position of donor countries

Germany leads a group of six frugal countries, which also includes Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria. Together, they provide 40% of the European Union’s common budget, while Germany’s contribution amounts to about a quarter of it.

Swedish Minister for European Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz called the negotiating document too expensive because its total size still exceeds the current budget. Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Bauer also said that the proposed version is far from acceptable to Vienna. Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warned that at the current pace, there may be no agreement by the end of the year.

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Dispute over spending

Ireland did not cut funding for agriculture and regional cohesion policy, which together account for nearly half of the EU budget. Instead, the proposed cuts are focused on competitiveness, defense and development aid.

This approach was a concession to the 17 countries in the Friends of Cohesion group, which oppose reducing farmers’ subsidies and regional payments. Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida called the restoration of funds for the Common Agricultural Policy a good start, but noted that it was insufficient. Polish Minister for European Affairs Ignacy Niemczycki welcomed the fact that the country would continue to receive the largest amount of funding, while noting that the size of the budget does not match the EU’s ambitions.

EU leaders are to discuss the negotiating document at a summit next Thursday and Friday. The bloc’s governments seek to agree on the budget by the end of the year, ahead of elections in France, Italy and Poland in 2027.

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