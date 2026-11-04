Germany plans to invest €35 billion in space technology

Germany plans to develop its own and European space technologies to reduce its dependence on the United States for satellite data transmission. The country intends to allocate 35 billion euros for this purpose over the next few years. At the same time, Berlin acknowledges that it will not be able to carry out such large-scale projects on its own, so it will seek partners in Europe and beyond.

According to the minister, Germany needs to strengthen its own capabilities in space. This applies particularly to satellite communications, which are used for data transmission. Currently, the country relies heavily on other nations in this area, particularly the United States. “We must, especially when it comes to space, also think about becoming more independent from others—including the United States—when it comes to ensuring the transmission of our data via space,” Pistorius noted.

He announced that Germany plans to invest 35 billion euros in the space sector over the next few years. The funds will be directed toward the development of communications, security, and data transmission. At the same time, the minister noted that even such significant investments will not enable Germany to develop all the necessary technologies on its own. “If we wanted to do this on our own, we would be overestimating our capabilities,” explained the head of the German Ministry of Defense.

Therefore, Germany plans to expand cooperation with other countries. This primarily involves European partners, but Berlin also counts on support from countries outside Europe. Among them, Pistorius specifically mentioned Canada. “We need European cooperation and cooperation beyond Europe’s borders. I’m referring, in particular, to Canada, but also to other partners. We must think outside the box. We must think internationally,” the minister said.

Pistorius also emphasized Germany’s special role in European security. According to him, as Europe’s largest economy and one of NATO’s key members on the continent, the country must take on more responsibility for the region’s defense capabilities. At the same time, Germany cannot provide all the necessary military capabilities on its own. That is why, according to the minister, European countries need to cooperate more closely in the defense sector.

Consequently, Berlin aims to simultaneously strengthen its own space technologies, reduce its dependence on American solutions, and develop partnerships with other nations. At the same time, Pistorius emphasizes that international cooperation remains essential for such large-scale tasks. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made these remarks during a discussion at the Berlin Security Conference on Wednesday, November 4.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that it is still too early to say how the results of the U.S. midterm congressional elections will affect Donald Trump’s policies. At the same time, Berlin does not plan to change its approach toward Washington and will continue to work with the current U.S. administration. Germany also intends to maintain contacts with both parties in Congress.

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