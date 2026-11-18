Negotiations regarding the acquisition of two geostationary infrared satellites for the early detection of missile launches are nearly complete.

Documents for approval of the purchase are scheduled to be submitted to the Bundestag in December. Airbus Defence and Space is likely to be the prime contractor, with OHB serving as a subcontractor.

The development of these satellites will take 3–4 years. Therefore, the first capabilities for detecting missiles may become available in 2029–2030. The satellites will detect thermal signatures from ballistic missile engines during the active phase of flight.

Germany is also collaborating with France on a European space-based missile detection system as part of the JEWEL project.

Source: Hartpunkt.

Germany will provide Ukraine with new radars that will help better monitor airspace and become part of the future “Freya” air defense system. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this announcement following a meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in Brussels. He also confirmed that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot system and IRIS-T systems.

Germany will allocate $300 million to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative. The country is joining Norway in this new aid package. The main focus will be on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

Germany can no longer transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The country has currently exhausted its stockpile, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

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