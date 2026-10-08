Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees through 2028

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens until March 4, 2028. The relevant amendments were made by the country’s Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The decree has already been published in the official government gazette and takes effect the day after publication.

However, an exception is provided for Ukrainian citizens who enter Germany on or after October 9, 2026, and who are subject to military service under Ukrainian law.

Source: German Federal Ministry of the Interior

On August 28, Polish authorities announced that they do not plan to increase child benefits under the “800 Plus” program in the coming years. The government may revisit the issue of increasing benefits no earlier than 2028; Ukrainian refugees may also benefit from the program under the established conditions.

The Georgian government has extended support programs for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homes due to the war. Financial assistance for housing and monthly payments will remain in effect until October 1, 2026. Additionally, Ukrainians currently in Georgia due to the war will continue to have access to the medical assistance program.

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