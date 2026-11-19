Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans to Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total up to 2 trillion euros. At the same time, Berlin is insisting on the creation of a stable funding mechanism for Ukraine that would be more difficult for current and potential opponents of such support to block—in particular Marine Le Pen, who hopes to become president of France.

According to Germany’s plan, the EU should be able to raise additional funds beyond the 100 billion euros already allocated. A high-ranking European official familiar with the negotiations told the publication about this.

Unanimous support from EU member states will still be required to approve the new budget and the contingency funding mechanism proposed by Germany. However, if Berlin succeeds in implementing its initiative, future decisions on allocating funds to Ukraine under this scheme will be made by a qualified majority vote.

In addition, the borrowing mechanism will allow for additional funding to be raised without the need to approve significant upfront costs, which are becoming increasingly difficult for European governments to justify politically.

Politico reports on this.

As a reminder, Germany is allocating an additional 200 million euros to Ukraine to help it prepare for winter.

Germany will provide Ukraine with radars for the new Freya air defense system.

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