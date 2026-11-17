In Germany, in 112,384 cases, a father or mother with Polish citizenship is entitled to the Kindergeld family benefit for children living abroad. This is the largest group among recipients of benefits for children who do not live in Germany.

Nearly 291,000 children abroad

According to Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, cited by RMF24, approximately 291,000 children living outside the country receive Kindergeld. Their parents work in Germany. This number accounts for 1.66% of the 17.6 million children for whom family benefits are paid.

In 2026, Kindergeld amounts to 259 euros per month for one child. Eligibility for the payment is linked to the father’s or mother’s employment in Germany, rather than the child’s place of residence.

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The second-largest group is 36,727 German citizens whose children live abroad. They are followed by Czech citizens — 33,872 cases — and Romanian citizens — 32,459 cases.

Politicians’ reactions

Günter Krings, deputy chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, stated that Germany is the main exporter of child benefits to other EU countries. According to German media, CDU/CSU and AfD politicians have expressed concern about transferring funds from the German budget abroad.

CDU/CSU representatives point to differences in the cost of living between Germany and the countries where the children reside. At the same time, Parsa Marvi, a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, stated that equal treatment in the area of family benefits is an important component of freedom of movement for workers in the EU. Janine Wissler, deputy chair of the Left parliamentary group, noted that this concerns approximately 1% of total spending on child benefits.

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