German lawmakers have approved the purchase of four additional MEKO A-200 DEU frigates from shipbuilding company TKMS. This will increase Germany’s planned fleet to eight ships of the same type, intended primarily for anti-submarine warfare, Defense News reports.

A single class of eight ships

The Bundestag’s Budget Committee approved the first four frigates along with an option for four more on July 8. Germany’s Ministry of Defense said exercising this option will give the country’s navy a single class of eight ships. Delivery of the first frigate is scheduled for 2029.

The new ships are expected to support NATO missions in the Baltic and North seas, the Atlantic, and the High North. The ministry believes that operating one type of frigate will simplify crew training, maintenance, and logistics. MEKO A-200 variants are already in service with the navies of Germany’s allies.

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Replacement for the F126 program

Berlin selected the MEKO design after withdrawing from a contract with Damen Naval for six F126 frigates. These ships were initially intended to provide the German Navy’s future anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The Ministry of Defense explained the termination of the agreement by citing significant problems on Damen’s side and said it had conducted a broader assessment of the program beforehand.

The initial purchase of four MEKO vessels was reportedly estimated at €6.3 billion, while the option for the next four was valued at €5.3 billion. According to Reuters, the second batch, including design support and contingencies, will cost about €5.6 billion, while operating costs for these four ships through 2045 will amount to an additional €1.55 billion.

According to Der Spiegel, Damen is demanding €4.7 billion in compensation from the German government. The company claims that the termination of the contract was politically motivated and legally unjustified. ARD reported that the F126 program had already cost Germany more than €2 billion without delivering a single ship. TKMS called the planned series of eight frigates the company’s largest contract for surface vessels.

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