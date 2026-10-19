German stylist Frank Wilde parodied U.S. President Donald Trump and criticized his policies. On his blog, he has been supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In his parody, Wilde also referenced a conspiracy theory involving Captain Krasnov.

Frank Wilde is known for his striking looks in the elevator. This time, he didn’t just dress up in themed clothing—he also wore a mask featuring Trump’s face. The stylist also chose a business suit and picked up his favorite red Trump cap emblazoned with the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The German posed for a photo in this outfit against the backdrop of the American flag while holding a doll dressed in a Ukrainian vyshyvanka. At the same time, the main prop in his look was a sign reading “Captain Krasnov.”

Frank Wilde added the ironic hashtags #AsTheWorldFallsDown – “As the world falls apart,” #AgentKrasnov – “Agent Krasnov,” and #MakeRuzziaGreatAgain – “Make Russia Great Again.”

It should be noted that the concept of “Agent Krasnov” is a conspiracy theory that has no evidence to support it. According to this theory, Donald Trump was allegedly recruited back during the Soviet era and operated under the cover of Captain (Agent) Krasnov.

This was reported with reference to a post by the stylist.

President Trump has suspended new sanctions against Russia — The Guardian.

Trump has suspended sanctions against Russia that were pushed by Lindsey Graham — Bloomberg.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv had not been informed in advance of the U.S. agreement with Russia on diesel fuel supplies or the decision to ease sanctions.

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