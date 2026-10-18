In the United States, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that military aid to Israel should be provided under certain conditions. As Anadolu Agency reports, he expressed this position in a conversation with the Washington Examiner during a trip to New Hampshire. Newsom also said that this approach is increasingly becoming a consensus in the Democratic Party.

Criticism of Netanyahu's policy

Newsom explained his position by citing settler violence in the occupied West Bank and the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In his view, these policies undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.

The governor described Israel's war in Gaza as a moral catastrophe and said that Netanyahu is increasingly isolating himself from the rest of the world and American society. At the same time, Newsom did not specify which types of military aid should be conditional. He mentioned the distinction between defensive systems, including Iron Dome, and offensive weapons.

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Democrats' position

According to Newsom, US assistance must comply with human rights protection principles, including the Leahy mechanism. This 1997 federal rule prohibits the US government from funding foreign military units for which there is credible information of gross human rights violations.

Newsom's statement came amid growing Democratic opposition to arms transfers to Israel. In the spring, a majority of Democratic senators voted to block weapons sales, and in July more than 100 House Democrats opposed a separate measure. Newsom also noted that elections in Israel scheduled for October 27 could affect the discussion.

Newsom had previously criticized Netanyahu while expressing support for Israel. In 2023, he visited the country and met with people who survived the Hamas attack. In March, Newsom said he regretted his previous remarks describing Israel as an “apartheid state.”

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