Noah Wyle Named People's "Sexiest Man of the Year": What We Know About the Actor

American actor Noah Wylie, known for the medical dramas *ER* and *Pitt*, was named “The Sexiest Man Alive” by *People* magazine. At first, the 55-year-old actor couldn’t even believe the news and thought someone was playing a prank on him. His wife, Sarah, helped him come to terms with the honor.

“I thought it sounded like a prank. Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined receiving such an honor,” Wylie admitted.

His wife, 46-year-old Sarah, convinced him that he fully deserved this recognition. According to the actor, she considers him a good person, a caring father, and a devoted husband—qualities she believes are worthy of recognition.

“I thought, ‘All right, if you say so,’” the actor recalled.

At the same time, he joked that his wife was particularly pleased, since the title confirms her good taste in choosing a partner.

How Noah Wyle Won Over His Wife

During a photo shoot for *People* that took place in August in Malibu, the actor was joined by Sarah, their 11-year-old daughter Frances, and the family’s chocolate Labrador, Lily.

On set, Wylie demonstrated not only his acting charisma but also his domestic skills. He cooked his daughter’s favorite scrambled eggs, cleaned up the kitchen, and folded the laundry.

Sarah happily supported her husband during filming and confirmed that back home in Los Angeles, he really does handle these and other household chores.

From “ER” to New Success in “Pitti”

This isn’t Noah Wyle’s first appearance in People’s “Sexiest Men Alive” features. In the 1990s, he rose to fame for his role as the young doctor John Carter on the TV series “ER.” At that time, the actor, along with his colleagues George Clooney, Eric La Salle, and Anthony Edwards, graced the cover of a special issue of the magazine dedicated to the show’s most attractive men.

George Clooney would later be named the sexiest man alive twice. Noah Wyle, however, had to wait much longer for his own recognition.

The medical drama “Pitt,” in which he plays the lead role of Dr. Robbie, brought the actor a new wave of popularity. Wiley called the show’s success the second big break of his life. For his work on the series, he also won two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Now, according to the actor, the time has come to pay tribute to him and his on-screen character.

How his children reacted to their father’s award

Noah Wyle has three children: his 24-year-old son Owen, his 21-year-old daughter Oden, and his 11-year-old daughter Frances.

The news that their father had been named the Sexiest Man of the Year evoked a range of emotions in them.

His son took a practical approach and immediately thought about the possible consequences of this fame.

“Oh, now my life is going to get a lot more complicated. But that’s cool, Dad. Although now you’re going to have a lot of haters,” the actor recounted his son’s words.

His older daughter, according to Wylie, simply couldn’t believe what she was hearing. He suspects she’ll tease him about this title for the next 50 years.

The actor himself took his new status in stride. When asked if the award would change his life, he replied that he hoped for nothing but joy and pleasant moments, but immediately added that his friends and relatives would undoubtedly be teasing him for a long time to come.

Source: People.

As a reminder, American actor Andrew Shu, who rose to fame for his role as Billy Campbell in the series “Melrose Place,” is preparing for his wedding. His fiancée is 49-year-old Marily Phibig, an attorney specializing in immigration law.

American actress Selma Blair was arrested on October 12 at a New York airport following an incident on board a plane. According to media reports, during the flight she attacked two flight attendants and tried to open the aircraft door.

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