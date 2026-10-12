The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded for research on economic stabilization

Robert Ernest Hall and Michael Woodford were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics. They were recognized for their research on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilization.

The researchers demonstrated how economic models can be built not only on statistical relationships between inflation, production, and consumption, but also on an analysis of the behavior of individual households and firms.

This approach helps explain how the decisions of individuals and businesses affect the economy as a whole and how these processes are linked to the stabilization of macroeconomic indicators.

Source: Nobel Committee

In Norway, the Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African judge Navanethem Pillay, known as Navi. She received the award for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Canadian writer Anne Carson was named the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature laureate.

Read us on