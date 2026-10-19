The Norwegian government plans to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media. The future law could apply, in particular, to TikTok, Roblox and Snapchat, while technology companies would be responsible for verifying users’ ages, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The Norwegian Ministry of Children and Families has defined harmful platforms as social media that, due to their design, features or content, may pose a risk to children’s emotional, cognitive or physical development and safety.

Which services may be covered by the restrictions

The ministry said that, in the government’s view, TikTok, Roblox and Snapchat would fall under the future law. At the same time, the ministry did not specify which other apps could be included on the list.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Purpose of the bill

Minister for Children and Families Lene Vågslid said the initiative is intended to cover the full range of risks children face on social media. These include harmful content, features that may cause addiction, illegal marketing and unwanted contact with strangers, the government said.

According to Vågslid, the legislation should create an incentive for technology companies to remove harmful content and features that may contribute to addiction. Children and teenagers will meanwhile be able to use messaging services and games deemed harmless.

In April, Norway said it intended to submit the bill to parliament by the end of the year. Several European countries are also seeking to tighten controls over children’s use of social media after Australia introduced a ban for users under the age of 16 in December.

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