In late October 2026, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre called Vladimir Putin to ease tensions in the Baltic Sea. According to The Wall Street Journal, the leaders wanted to assure the Kremlin that NATO had no plans to block a maritime route vital to Russia. Since Stubb doubted that this message would reach Putin, a Russian oligarch with contacts in the Kremlin was enlisted to deliver it.

The official topic of the October 27 phone call was the war in Ukraine. However, the leaders of Finland and Norway had another important goal—to prevent the situation in the Baltic Sea from escalating. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. According to the publication, Stubb and Støre wanted to convey to the Russian leadership that NATO countries do not intend to block the Baltic Sea in peacetime. This refers to a shipping route that is important to Moscow and is used, in particular, by Russian merchant ships.

During a conversation with Putin on October 27, Stubb emphasized that Finland has no intention of blocking the Baltic Sea. Two WSJ sources who were present during the phone call quoted the Finnish president as saying: “We have no intention of blocking the Baltic Sea in peacetime; you can be sure that we will act in accordance with the law.”

How a Russian oligarch was drawn into the message

Prior to this, Western officials had already tried to reassure Moscow. In particular, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to discuss the situation and ease tensions.

However, Stubb feared that official statements would not reach Putin or would fail to convince him. Therefore, the Finnish authorities decided to use another channel of communication—through a Russian oligarch with contacts in the Kremlin.

According to WSJ sources, the businessman traveled to Norway and held consultations there with high-ranking officials. He then returned to Moscow to personally deliver a message from the Scandinavian countries to Putin. The publication does not disclose the oligarch’s name.

Why the Situation in the Baltic Sea Is Causing Concern

As the WSJ reports, over the past few months, Russia has taken several steps that have heightened Western officials’ fears of a potential conflict in the Baltic region. In particular, according to Western and Russian sources cited by the publication, Russian ships capable of carrying missiles with nuclear warheads have been ordered to escort oil tankers through the Baltic Sea. They are also tasked with preventing Western naval forces and coast guards from approaching these vessels and conducting inspections.

In addition, Russia has passed a law allowing the use of military force to protect merchant ships. Moscow has also strengthened its military presence in the Kaliningrad region. According to the newspaper’s sources, additional drones, powerful radars, and electronic warfare systems have been deployed there.

Another alarming sign was a written warning from Russia to NATO. As Reuters reported on September 30, Moscow declared its readiness to launch preemptive nuclear strikes if it believes its interests in the Baltic Sea are under threat.

A clash at sea highlighted the risk of escalation

An incident in June demonstrated just how quickly the situation in the region could spiral out of control. At that time, a standoff occurred in the Baltic Sea involving the Russian Baltic Fleet, the German Coast Guard, and Greenpeace activists. Activists in small boats approached a Russian oil tanker, which, according to the publication, belongs to the so-called shadow fleet. In response, the captain of the Russian warship ordered them to stay away.

A German coast guard vessel intervened in the situation. Its captain explained to the Russian military that the people near the tanker were civilian activists, not coast guard personnel. After that, tensions were defused. However, the German captain later reported to his superiors that the incident could have led to a serious escalation. The WSJ notes that such incidents heighten fears of an accidental clash between Russian and Western forces.

Statements by Western politicians also exacerbated the situation

Public statements by representatives of NATO countries also contributed to the tension. According to WSJ sources, Moscow may have perceived them as threats to limit its capabilities in the Baltic Sea. In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski proposed that NATO conduct military exercises near Kaliningrad on such a large scale and with such intensity that Vladimir Putin would be forced to redeploy some of his troops from Ukraine.

For his part, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated at the UN that his country, together with Finland and NATO, could block the Gulf of Finland within a few hours. In late October, Pentagon officials asked their counterparts in the Baltic states to tone down their rhetoric regarding Russia. Reuters had previously reported this, citing sources. The Kremlin did not respond to a request from The Wall Street Journal regarding this story.

What Putin Said About His Conversation with Stubb and Støre

A telephone conversation between the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of Norway, and Vladimir Putin took place on October 27. Two days later, the Russian president himself mentioned the call and stated that the participants had discussed the situation in the Baltic Sea.

According to Putin, the European leaders emphasized the need to adhere to international maritime law. He stated that Russia allegedly agrees with this approach but at the same time warned of the risk of escalation. “Otherwise, we’ll end up with a situation similar to the one that developed in the Strait of Hormuz,” Putin said.

Thus, the Scandinavian leaders’ conversation with the Kremlin was not limited to the war in Ukraine. Finland and Norway sought to prevent tensions from escalating in the Baltic Sea and to convey to Moscow that NATO has no plans to block shipping in peacetime. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

During an official visit to Oslo, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, during which the parties discussed the situation on the front lines, the key needs of the Defense Forces, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense, particularly to protect against ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones ahead of winter.

Read us on